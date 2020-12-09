Something to look forward to: Amazon rarely updates its user interface for Fire TV. This new update will surely please existing Fire TV owners as it sports a simplified UI and multiuser support. Alexa also gets updated with better voice recognition and a more minimal interface when summoned.

Good news for Fire TV owners! Amazon is rolling a substantial redesign for the Fire TV user interface (UI) while adding a few new features. The company calls it the "all-new Fire TV experience." It began a gradual rollout today, which Amazon hopes to complete in the coming weeks.

The first significant change is, of course, the UI. Amazon has greatly simplified things by adding a new "Home" page, which features a main menu at the center. The new interface should make it easier to find your favorite apps. There are also separate tabs for live programs, your library, and a new Find feature. The latter allows you to search across categories, content types, and apps.

The second notable change is the addition of multiuser support. Each user will gain recommendations and watch lists personalized for each profile. You will be able to create up to six profiles, including ones for kids, which have parental controls and are limited to family-friendly content.

Amazon also improved Alexa integration. Alexa will be able to recognize your voice and automatically switch to your profile. You'll also be able to ask Alexa to switch between the different sections. Additionally, Alexa will no longer cover the screen when summoned. It will now just be at the bottom of the display.

The recently announced Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite will get the revamped UI later this year, while other devices will get it through early next year.