Recap: It’s been almost a year since Microsoft ended its extended support for Windows 7. Barring those organizations willing to pay for extended security updates (ESUs), the move pretty much pulled the curtain down on the venerable OS. But despite Microsoft constantly warning people they should upgrade, it is estimated that at least 100 million PCs still run the aging operating system.

On January 14, 2020, Windows 7 reached the end of its extended support period. After this point, only business and education customers willing to pay the high prices have been able to receive ESUs.

By last August, the OS was still found on almost a quarter of all devices, and with the first anniversary approaching, those user numbers haven’t fallen as much as you might expect.

According to StatCounter Global Stats, Windows 7 had a market share of 17.6 percent in November—the service's most recently recorded month. That’s actually an increase of almost one percent compared to October. Windows 10, meanwhile, stood at 75 percent.

It’s a similar story with NetMarketShare. In October, Windows 7’s share was at 21 percent, while Windows 10 had a 74 percent share.

It appears gamers, however, prefer the newer version of Windows. The latest Steam Survey has 89 percent of participants using Windows 10 while just over five percent are on Windows 7

The Bott Report’s Ed Bott writes that the United States Government Digital Analytics Program, which reports total visitors to US websites over the last 90 days, showed 18.9 percent were on Windows 7 and 75.8 percent ran Windows 10. Given that Microsoft says Windows has a user base of 1.5 billion, that means at least 100 million people still prefer Windows 7.

Next month will see the price of ESUs increase. Those using Windows 7 Enterprise will start paying $50 per machine, while Windows 7 Pro goes up to $100 per device. The prices double again next year, so Windows 7 usage could start declining at an increased pace.