What just happened? It's a bit late to the party, but OnePlus has finally stepped into the competitive world of wearables with the OnePlus Band. The affordable fitness tracker packs a bevy of sensors onboard, including blood oxygen and real-time heart rate monitoring, and should last up to 2 weeks on a single charge. OnePlus Band initially launches in India exclusively, where it'll be up against rivals like the Xiaomi Mi Band 5, Huawei Band 3 Pro, and the more expensive Fitbit Inspire HR.

It's probably not as ground-breaking as OnePlus's phones once used to be, but the new OnePlus Band does bring with it a wealth of health-focused features and a tempting price tag. The company appears to have cherry-picked the best ideas from established rivals, such as a color OLED display, long battery life, lots of tracked metrics, customizable straps, and IP68 water and dust resistance rated for 5ATM.

The somewhat generic design of the OnePlus Band houses a 1.1-inch rectangular OLED screen with a resolution of 126x294 and is powered by a 100mAh battery. There is no battery-sapping GPS onboard, which should help the band reach its officially claimed standby time of 2 weeks on a single charge, after which it'll need to be connected with its dedicated pogo pin charger.

The tracker works with phones running Android 6.0 and above and supports the usual functions like music playback and displaying notifications for incoming calls/messages. It can also act as a remote shutter for a connected phone's camera. The OnePlus Band also features a blood oxygen sensor, an optical heart rate sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a vibration motor. OnePlus Health, an Android companion app will help uses track their workouts and other health metrics. The company is working on iOS compatibility, and OnePlus Health should be available for iPhones at a later date.

Coming in at a reasonably light 22.6g with the silicone strap, the OnePlus Band features support for 13 built-in exercise modes, including walking/running, cycling, ellipticals, rowing, swimming, yoga, and even Cricket (it is launched exclusively in India after all). The OnePlus Band doesn't have a global release date yet, though it could be announced alongside its upcoming smartwatch. It will retail for 2,499 rupees (about $34US).