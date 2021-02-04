Freebie: Throughout 2020, Epic's free games were snagged almost 750 million times -- this helped drive user engagement and eventual purchases. Fortunately for users, this generous customer acquisition strategy isn't ending anytime soon: the company is already giving away two new games, and they're pretty good ones, to boot.

The games in question are Metro: Last Light Redux and For The King. Both of these titles are available until February 11, so you have a full week to take advantage of the offer. Combined, the games would normally run you $40, so this is an excellent deal.

If you haven't played either game before, we'll include a brief description for each. Metro, for those who aren't aware, is a survival horror (sort of) title, and the sequel to the original Metro 2033.

The game takes place in the derelict subway stations and frozen, post-apocalyptic aboveground wastes of Moscow, Russia. You'll face off against deadly mutants, raiders, and the elements themselves as you struggle to survive in an unforgiving world.

For the King is considerably more lighthearted. At its core, it's a turn-based strategy roguelike with RPG elements, procedurally-generated maps, and both co-op and single-player game modes.

I've played both games quite extensively myself, and I can say they're well worth trying, at the very least. Neither of them carries particularly hefty requirements or download sizes, so you won't have much to lose in giving them a shot.