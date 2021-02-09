In brief: Remember the GeForce GT 710, the Kepler-based graphics card released in January 2016? It arrived with a launch price of $42, giving you an idea of its gaming performance. It can, however, run Horizon Zero Dawn pretty well—providing you knock the resolution down to a calculator-like 128 x 72.

YouTube channel zWORMz Gaming created a video testing the GT 710 with Horizon Zero Dawn at different resolutions. The game recommends a GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB), though the minimum GPU requirement is a GTX 780 (3 GB).

With its 3GB of DDR3 and 192 CUDA cores, the GT 710 turns Horizon Zero Dawn into a slideshow at 1080p with maxed settings, moving between 2 - 3 frames per second, while dropping to the lowest settings adds just 2 - 3 extra fps.

Did you know the PC Version of Horizon: Zero Dawn lets you toggle the resolution to 72p? (256x144) pic.twitter.com/3nYccHPQDZ — St1ka (@St1ka) February 6, 2021

Guerrilla Games’ title remains unplayable at 720p with an average of 8 fps, and 360p, which looks pretty grim, averages 12 fps.

Frame rates get closer to that 30-fps target at the hideous resolution of 256 x 144. But for comparatively smooth gameplay, 128 x 72 is the best option. The trade-off being that the game's so fugly, it makes classic Minecraft look like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla—even the text on the Wayfinding Stones is difficult to read.

The Verge notes that the 2001 Game Boy Advance had a screen resolution of 240 x 160, while modern color graphing calculators such as the TI-84 Plus CE boast displays around the 320 x 240 mark, so Horizon Zero Dawn would look (mildly) better running on one of those devices.