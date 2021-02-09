When can I get it? Qualcomm said it is currently sampling the Snapdragon X65 5G modem to OEMs, who are aiming to launch commercial devices featuring the chip in 2021. This likely means an announcement could come at the tail end of the year with actual device availability slipping into early 2022 and beyond.

Qualcomm on Tuesday unveiled its fourth generation 5G modem, formally known as the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System.

Qualcomm’s latest is billed as the world’s first 10 Gigabit 5G and the first 3GPP release 16 modem-RF system, meaning it’s incredibly fast… at least, on paper. As The Verge highlights, virtually no 5G networks can supply those kinds of speeds yet. What is does mean, however, is that when the time comes for such throughput, the X65 will be equipped to handle it.

The X65 features an upgradeable architecture that enables future-proofing of the modem through software updates, extending device lifespan, enhancing capabilities and reducing the total cost of ownership.

It’s also the first to utilize advanced antenna tuning capabilities via artificial intelligence. According to Qualcomm, the solution uses an AI-trained model to detect a user’s hand position on the device and fine-tunes the antennas in real time, resulting in faster data speeds, better coverage and improved battery life.

Some expect Apple to utilize the X65 in its 2022 iPhone models before moving to an in-house 5G solution the following year.