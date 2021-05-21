In brief: Snap's new Spectacles sound interesting, and they very well could be, but for now, you won’t be able to buy them. Instead, Snap is positioning the new glasses as a tool for AR creators to “reimagine the way we communicate, live, and explore the world together through AR experiences built in Lens Studio.” With any luck, perhaps some rogue developer will use the glasses to create the first truly must-have AR app that pushes the tech mainstream.

Snap has unveiled a new generation of its Spectacles eyewear that puts augmented reality front and center.

Snap’s latest pack in two RGB cameras, four integrated microphones, two stereo speakers and a touchpad to “provide a multi-sensorial experience.” They’re powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon XR1 platform and utilize dual 3D waveguide displays to create a 26.3-degree field-of-view overlay. Snap’s Spatial Engine is able to leverage six degrees of freedom and hand, marker and surface tracing.

Snap’s new eyewear weighs only 134 grams and can supply an AR experience for roughly 30 minutes before needing to be recharged. The display can dynamically adjust brightness by up to 2,000 nits, making them usable indoors or outside.

It’s not all that surprising to see Snap pivot with the product line, considering what we already know regarding sales of earlier models.