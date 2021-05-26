What just happened? Asus’ ROG Phone 5 is a beast of a device, boasting the fastest refresh rate you’ll find on handsets right now, the same amount of memory as most PCs, a top mobile SoC, and an enormous battery. It’s also finally available in the US, with a price tag to match the specs: $1,000.

The Asus ROG Phone 5, now available from the company’s website, has received plenty of positive reviews, helped by its impressive spec list: a 6.78-inch FHD+ (2448 x 1080) AMOLED 144Hz display, Snapdragon 888, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 6,000mAH battery, and front-facing speakers. Being from the ROG brand, it also comes with a slew of gaming-focused features, including ultrasonic AirTrigger sensors.

Only the standard version of the Asus ROG Phone 5 is available in the US right now—the Pro model ups the storage to 512GB, while the Ultimate variant has 18GB. The more expensive handsets come with extra touch-sensitive buttons, too, while the Ultimate has an entire monochromatic OLED display on the back, as opposed to the standard version’s rear RGB logo.

Asus is selling the AeroActive Cooler 5 accessory, which features two extra programmable buttons and a cooling fan, for the reduced price of $70. There’s also the Kunai 3 Gamepad that gives the phone Switch-like functionality. It’s usually $150 but is just $40 when bought as part of the Asus ROG Phone 5 Gamepad bundle.

Critics have noted the Asus ROG Phone 5’s lack of telephoto lens, wireless charging, and water resistance, but it’s still an attractive option for those who love to game on their handsets.

Image credit: Jovana Kuzmanovic