What just happened? Bribery charges against Apple's head of global security in a "concealed-weapon permits for iPads" case have been dismissed due to a lack of evidence. Thomas Moyer and two officers in the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office were indicted by a grand jury last November following a two-year investigation.

It was alleged that Moyer agreed to donate 200 iPads worth $70,000 to the Sheriff's Office in exchange for four conceal carry weapon (CCW) permits that had been withheld from Apple employees. Carrying concealed weapons without a permit is illegal in California, and it's up to county sheriffs whether to grant them.

The CCW permits were requested so Apple security staff could protect executives and employees following shootings at other Silicon Valley firms, such as the one at YouTube's HQ in 2018 in which three workers were wounded before the shooter turned the gun on herself.

The district attorney alleged that Moyer offered to donate the iPads in exchange for the permits in 2019 following more than a year of talks about securing them. As per Reuters, Judge Eric S. Geffon wrote that evidence suggests Moyer believed the licenses were already approved by this point and would be issued soon.

Geffon said the grand jury "could not have reasonably concluded that Moyer had a corrupt intent" because he didn't act "wrongfully to gain an advantage."

"The fact that the iPads were being offered to the Sheriff's Office, not to any individual, is further evidence Moyer lacked a corrupt intent," Geffon wrote. "This argument is pure speculation, and is not supported by the evidence presented to the grand jury."

Apple said in November that it had conducted its own investigation into the matter and found no wrongdoing.

"I thank the Court for giving this case such careful consideration, and for allowing me to move forward with my life," Moyer said in a statement. "I also want to thank Apple, my friends and family for their unwavering support."