What just happened? Dark Horse Comics, the publisher behind Hellboy, Sin City, 300, The Umbrella Academy, and many more titles, has launched a new gaming and digital division that will see some of its IPs turned into games.

VentureBeat reports that the Dark Horse Games division will operate out of two main offices in Oregon and Shanghai. The plan is to work with external game developers to license its larger properties while an internal studio focuses on older and less established IPs.

"We have evergreen properties, like Hellboy, where there will always be interest in making games and doing collaborations," says Dark Horse Games general manager Johnny B. Lee, who previously worked at games tech company Improbable. "We and our partners can really evaluate if a story IP and character universe would be a good fit for games that they're internally designing and developing."

Dark Horse also owns Polar, Lady Killer, Emily the Strange, Usagi Yojimbo, and Resident Alien. A Resident Alien game certainly sounds interesting.

"DHG is in active discussions with the world's top gaming companies to develop games with our IPs to be released over the next several years and across all platforms (mobile, PC, console, and cloud)," Dark Horse Games said.

Hellboy himself has previously appeared in video game form. In addition to being a playable guest character in Injustice 2, there was the 2008 Hellboy: The Science of Evil game for the PS3, PSP, and Xbox 360. It was far from memorable.