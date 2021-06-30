In context: Apple has sold more than 100 million iPhone 12 handsets since the 5G-enabled devices launched late last year according to Counterpoint Research. That’s two months faster than the iPhone 11 series and nearly the same as the iPhone 6 series, which represented Apple’s first volume supercycle.

The global research firm said cumulative iPhone 12 sales crossed the 100 million unit mark in April 2021.

The iPhone 6 series, if you recall, was a huge hit for Apple as it addressed pent-up demand for larger-screen iPhones and featured a significant form factor change (from flat edges to rounded edges). With the iPhone 12, Apple cashed in on another supercycle driven by the demand for 5G and OLED display tech. Apple with the iPhone 12 also reverted back to the aforementioned flat edge design.

Given that iPhones are now more expensive than ever, Counterpoint Research also expects the iPhone 12 series to result in a revenue supercycle this year.

Counterpoint also noticed that consumers thus far have preferred the top-end model of the iPhone 12 series. Since launch, the Pro Max version has accounted for 29 percent of iPhone 12 series sales. Last year through the same period, the highest-end model of the iPhone 11 series captured just 25 percent of sales.

Image credit Marian Weyo