Editor's take: Mobile photography has come a long way in a relatively short amount of time and is now one of the most important features in consumers’ purchasing decisions. As a photography enthusiast, I’m shocked with what tech companies have been able to achieve with such a small form factor. Sure, we now have gaudy camera bumps and multiple lenses, but the trade-off is worth it for the sort of image quality that today’s flagships are capable of.

Mobile photography technology continues to evolve at an impressive clip, and now, cover glass specialist Corning is advancing the effort even more.

The Gorilla Glass maker is expanding its Gorilla Glass with DX and Gorilla Glass with DX+ glass composite lines to include mobile device cameras. According to the company, its Gorilla Glass products will provide enhanced scratch resistance and durability for mobile camera lens while simultaneously improving their optical performance by capturing 98 percent of available light.

A scratched camera lens cover on your phone can negatively impact your images. Introducing Corning® Gorilla® Glass with DX/DX+ for mobile device camera lens covers. Learn more:https://t.co/qy5vDR9Ac9#WeAreAllPhotographersNow #LetTheLightIn #CorningGorillaGlass pic.twitter.com/qqh84xhsPL — Corning® Gorilla® Glass (@corninggorilla) July 23, 2021

Notably, Samsung will be the first partner to use Gorilla Glass DX products for its camera lens covers. Unfortunately, Corning stopped short of revealing which specific devices will employ its tech first.

I can’t help but wonder if mobile camera tech is going to plateau soon. Can we expect another decade of rapid innovation or will we start to see very minor improvements with each generation?