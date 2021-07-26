The big picture: Apple could be preparing to introduce third-gen AirPods at a product launch event in the second half of 2021. Of course, nothing is set in stone and plans could always change, especially if the pandemic ramps back up this fall as some are anticipating.

DigiTimes, citing industry sources, said in a recent report that there is a “good chance” that Apple could unveil AirPods 3 during a product launch event in the coming months. The most probable scenario would be for Apple to showcase the earbuds during its iPhone 13 reveal that’s expected to happen sometime in September.

Apple analyst @dylandkt also believes Cupertino will unveil the AirPods 3 alongside the next iPhone in September.

I can confirm that the AirPods 3 will release alongside the upcoming iPhone in September. — Dylan (@dylandkt) July 25, 2021

Apple very well could elect to wait and unveil the AirPods 3 later in the year, either at a standalone event or during another event alongside other new hardware. Optionally, they could quietly surface in Apple’s online store, but we suspect Apple will want to make some noise about them to drum up interest.

In related news, Apple’s AirPods Pro has been marked down at multiple retailers. You can nab a set from Amazon for just $189.99 or get them from Staples (in store only) for $179 through July 31.