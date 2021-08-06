In brief: Adata teased a couple of next-gen memory and storage products at its online ‘Xtreme Innovation’ event. It also announced a host of XPG-branded hardware, including Ultrabooks, a Platinum-certified PSU and other gaming peripherals.

Adata says its new SE920 SSD is the world’s fastest portable storage. The drive combines Intel Thunderbolt 3 and USB4 to push up to 4,000MB/s transfer speeds and features proprietary 'Heat Conduction' technology to keep temps in check. Like most of its other product announcements, Adata didn’t go into detailed specifics or pricing information of the drive. It also highlighted the 7,400MB/s transfer speeds of the upcoming Legend PCIe 4.0 SSD, which -- on paper -- makes it top-tier in terms of consumer-grade internal storage.

The company also showed off its next-gen DDR5 memory sticks that will be offered in up to 64GB of capacity. These modules will operate on 1.1 volts and feature 8,400 MT/s speeds. Adata says that an XPG variant, which is currently in development, will deliver up to 12,600MT/s speeds and operate at 1.6 volts.

Other newly announced XPG-branded products include the Precog Aero wireless headset and a couple of gaming Ultrabooks called the Xenia 14 and 15. Both machines have a magnesium alloy build and pack Intel 11th-gen silicon, with the bigger laptop featuring a dGPU (RTX 3060 or 3070), alongside a 165Hz QHD display, more RAM, storage, and Thunderbolt 4 support.

For desktop gamers, Adata unveiled the 80 Plus Platinum certified XPG Cybercore PSU that will launch in 850W, 1000W and 1300W variants. There's currently no exact timeline for when Adata will release all this hardware but expect most of it to land within this year.