Improvements throughout: Fitbit’s latest is 10 percent thinner than its predecessor and features a new AMOLED color display with an always-on display option for the first time. Fitbit says the screen is twice as bright as the one featured on its predecessor, and you can expect up to seven days of battery life (although your mileage will vary based on usage). Swappable bands allow wearers to customize their look with ease.

Google-owned Fitbit has announced what it is describing as its most advanced health and fitness tracker to date.

The new Fitbit Charge 5 is the company’s first tracker to feature an electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor, which measures your body’s response to stress via small changes in the sweat glands on your fingers. It’ll also let wearers take electrocardiogram (ECG) readings to check for signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib), and can monitor your heart rate around the clock.

There’s also a built-in GPS and 20 exercise modes with automatic exercise recognition and an estimate of your VO2 Max (the maximum amount of oxygen your body can use when you’re working out at your hardest).

With Fitbit Premium, you can access more than 200 workout routines from certified trainers and well-known brands like Daily Burn and Les Mills (the Charge 5 comes with a complimentary six month subscription to Premium). Premium also provides a deeper analysis of sleep patterns and more than 300 medication sessions to take part in.

The new Fitbit Charge 5 is available to pre-order from today priced at $179.95 and is expected to ship worldwide this fall.