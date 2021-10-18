In brief: We're only a few hours away from Apple's big Unleashed event, where the company is expected to show off a slew of updated products, including the redesigned MacBook Pros, a powerful Mac Mini, new AirPods, and more. You can watch the whole thing right here at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

The biggest reveal we're anticipating is the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. They're rumored to be powered by the successor to Apple's M1 SoC, which many assume will be called M1X or M2 but may be the M1 Pro and M1‌ Max. Whatever name Apple chooses, expect it to be more powerful than the M1 chips powering last year's MacBooks, offering more high-performance cores and graphics cores. The MacBook Pros are also said to have flat sides, mini-LED screens, a redesigned MagSafe port, no Touch Bar, and could even feature a notch.

There are also claims that Apple will unveil a new Mac Mini featuring the same all-new processor found in the MacBooks along with even more ports than the M1 Mini, which already has a ton of connectivity options. The new machine is said to use a similar design as the current model, though it will be smaller and have a "plexiglass-like top."

Most analysts agree that Apple is working on the latest version of its non-Pro AirPods, the AirPods 3. Whether these are on show later today or reserved for another event is unclear. They're said to feature an AirPods Pro-like design with shorter stems and Apple's next-gen wireless chip, as well as a charging case with Qi wireless charging as standard.

Make sure to come back later to see how many of the rumors turn out accurate.