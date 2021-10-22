In brief: Apple only recently took steps to walk back some of its questionable MacBook Pro design decisions – namely, the return of the HDMI port, SD card slot and a row of physical Function keys. For many, these changes could eliminate the need to carry around additional hardware in the form of dongles, adapters and hubs, but if you still find yourself needing third-party hardware, this hybrid multiport adapter from Satechi might be worth a look.

The USB-C adapter features a 4K HDMI display output, USB-C Power Delivery (PD) charging and two USB-A 3.0 data ports across a single USB-C connection. What really sets the device apart from other hubs, however, is the built-in SSD enclosure.

Simply pop the cover off the back of the dongle to access the expansion port. According to the specs sheet, it accepts SATA M.2 SSDs in sizes of 2230, 2242, 2260 and 2280 but doesn’t work with NVMe. Satechi says the hub is compatible with a wide range of platforms including select MacBooks, Chromebooks, laptops and tablets.

The hub is constructed of aluminum and measures 5.3 inches x 1.8 inches x 0.6 inches. It tips the scales at just 3.8 ounces, so it shouldn’t add a noticeable amount of weight to your laptop bag.

The Satechi USB-C Hybrid Multiport Adapter is offered in your choice of gray or black and comes backed by a one-year warranty. Pricing is set at $89.99.