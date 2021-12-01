What just happened? Respawn announced via Twitter that it is discontinuing digital sales of the first Titanfall game today. The delisting comes months after it and Respawn's other games suffered cyberattacks along with accusations Respawn had abandoned its first game.

On Wednesday, Respawn confirmed it is delisting Titanfall from digital storefronts immediately, though it will remain on subscription services until March 1, 2022. Respawn still intends to keep the game's servers online indefinitely, so anyone who already has the first Titanfall can keep playing.

The game is already absent from the Xbox Store and is only available through Game Pass or EA Play. Its product page is also gone from EA's Origin store. However, the PC version is still for sale on CD key websites, and there are still second-hand physical Xbox discs, of course.

In the summer, hackers took over the playlists and notifications of Respawn's most recent game, Apex Legends, to bring attention to their complaint that the original Titanfall had been rendered unplayable. They complained that hackers had filled Titanfall lobbies with bots, preventing anyone from actually playing. The ones who forced the "Save Titanfall" message into Apex Legends called the continuing sale of Titanfall "an act of fraud."

Respawn launched the original Titanfall in 2014 as a multiplayer-only game that was the first flagship exclusive shooter of the Xbox One era for Microsoft's platforms (it also came out on Xbox 360 and PC). It was followed by Titanfall 2 in 2016, which remains on sale for Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.