In brief: Tesla unveiled its Cybertruck pickup a while ago, noting the EV would be offered in single-, dual- and triple-motor configurations. Per CEO Elon Musk's recent tweets, it seems there's also a four-motor version in the works.

Tesla's flagship Cybertruck (tri-motor) can go from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 2.9 seconds and offers over 500 miles of driving range, leading many to refer to it as one of a kind.

Musk recently confirmed that besides the single-motor, dual-motor and triple-motor variants, there's also going to be a four-motor version, and that it'll be the first to launch.

Initial production will be 4 motor variant, with independent, ultra fast response torque control of each wheel — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2021

The quad-motor version is expected to weigh more and be slightly faster than the tri-motor one, but it seems the former will come with other unique traits. This model will allow the driver to control the torque of each wheel and steer the truck like a tank - and even diagonally like a crab - as it features front and rear-wheel steer. Considering the pickup's dimensions, the ability to drive it as described by Musk will certainly make parking much easier.

Will have both front & rear wheel steer, so not just like a tank – it can drive diagonally like a crab — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 3, 2021

Recent footage of the Cybertruck shows someone driving it through the city, suburban roads, an unfinished Tesla Gigafactory and a field, depicting the vehicle's versatility. However, it will still be a while before we see how versatile the vehicle really is, as Musk told employees production won't start until late 2022.