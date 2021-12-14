In brief: Would you like to win an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or some gaming gear? If your answer is "yes," then you might be interested in knowing Nvidia's allowing gamers to earn them by playing KovaaK's new system latency challenges and sharing a screenshot with the score on Twitter.

In partnership with KovaaK's and its developer, The Meta, Nvidia is holding the "System Latency Challenge" to show gamers how its Reflex technology affects their gameplay. In addition, Nvidia will randomly select 27 winners that shared their challenge scores on Twitter to win sweet prizes, including GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPUs.

Seeing how hard it's to buy a new graphics card at MSRP, it's nice to see Nvidia essentially giving out nine RTX 3080 Ti founder's edition graphics cards. However, there's more to win, including nine MSI Oculux NXG253R gaming monitors with a 360Hz refresh rate and nine Logitech Pro X superlight mice.

To be eligible to win these prizes, you'll have to play one of the multiple "system latency challenge" modes available under Nvidia Experiments and screenshot your score from the leaderboard at the end of the challenge. Then, share it on Twitter with the hashtag #FramesWinGames and you're done.

From December 14 until the 21st, KovaaK's aim trainer will be free to play so gamers can try Nvidia's system latency challenges without paying for it. Those who want to keep playing after the free trial ends can buy it with a 50 percent discount until December 22.

Nvidia Reflex technology has proven to be helpful if you want to reduce latency in games, but the list of games supporting it is rather short. Truth be told, this feature is only worth using on fast-paced games like Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Valorant, so don't expect Reflex to be a widely adopted technology.