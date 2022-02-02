In brief: Sony recently held an earnings call covering Q3 2021, unveiling exciting plans to their game portfolio. With the help of the newly acquired Bungie, the Japanese conglomerate plans to launch ten new live service games before March 31st, 2026.

When Sony announced it was buying Bungie, many thought about how this developer could help the Japanese company thrive even more in the game industry. Right now, Bungie is still creating content for Destiny 2, and we believe it's also working on a new IP codenamed Matter.

However, it seems Sony's acquisition wasn't just because of Bungie's existing IPs. In its Q3 2021 earnings call, Hiroki Totoki, executive deputy president and CFO at Sony, shared with stakeholders the ambitious plans to use Bungie's expertise to launch ten live service games within the next four years.

"The strategic significance of this acquisition lies not only in obtaining the highly successful Destiny franchise, as well as major new IP Bungie is currently developing, but also incorporating into the Sony group the expertise and technologies Bungie has developed in the live game services space," said Totoki.

Totoki didn't specify which live service games the Japanese company is planning to launch, but we have some clues about who's developing them. Besides "Matter" and a possible new entry to the Destiny franchise, we've two multiplayer titles in development at Naughty Dog (The Last of Us and Uncharted franchises) and Guerilla (Horizon series) studios. Moreover, Sony's London Studio (The Getaway, Wonderbook, SingStar, and Blood & Truth) is hiring for a new PS5 online game.

There are more games in development at PlayStation Studios, but we aren't entirely sure if they're online titles or not. Two examples are the Twisted Metal project that Firesprite is reportedly developing and Gran Turismo 7 launching on March 4th. In addition, Deviation Games and Haven Studios are developing new IPs, but it's unclear what type of games these are.

Sony may be a single-player games powerhouse, but it lacks successful live service games. On the other hand, Microsoft hasn't focused much on AAA single-player titles, but it has Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 5, and Halo Infinite. If you add Activision Blizzard's IP portfolio to the equation, Microsoft's gaming brand seems to be better served in that department.

Masthead credit: Triyansh Gill