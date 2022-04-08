What just happened? Google has partnered with DIY electronics repair specialist iFixit to make genuine Pixel phone parts available to independent repair technicians and skilled consumers. Starting later this year, parts will be available to purchase from iFixit for Pixel 2 through Pixel 6 Pro in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and EU countries where Google's handsets are sold.

A full range of common components including replacement displays, cameras and batteries will be available either individually or as part of an iFixit Fix Kit alongside handy tools like screwdrivers and spudgers.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones are guaranteed to receive security updates until at least October 2026, making them viable for years to come. Earlier devices like the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will see support end next month, so you'll want to think twice about replacing parts on older models.

Google isn't the first hardware maker to strike up a partnership with iFixit. Motorola joined forces with iFixit in 2018 to offer genuine parts for some of its phones. Valve this past February said iFixit would be an authorized reseller of replacement parts for the Steam Deck and Valve Index VR products. Samsung just last week said Galaxy S20 and S21 owners as well as those with a Galaxy Tab S7+ would be able to buy tools and replacement parts from iFixit beginning this summer.

Those who would rather leave repairs up to the professionals can reach out to one of Google's authorized repair providers. uBreakiFix, for example, has more than 750 locations across the US and Canada. They use OEM parts and tools provided by Google, and all repairs are backed by a one year warranty.

Image credit Kilian Seiler, iFixit