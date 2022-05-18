Bottom line: As part of its global press conference on Wednesday, Acer unveiled a pair of portable, stereoscopic 3D displays targeting gamers, home entertainment enthusiasts and creative professionals. The visuals are alluring (assuming they look the same in person as they do in the marketing materials) but the high price tag and proprietary software could keep some potential buyers at bay.

The Acer SpatialLabs View and SpatialLabs View Pro are standalone, 15.6-inch IPS 4K displays (3,840 x 2,160 @ 60Hz) capable of producing glasses-free stereoscopic 3D imagery. Both have response times of less than 30ms, a 1200:1 contrast ratio, 323 nits of brightness and cover 100 percent of the Adobe RGB color gamut. The panel weighs just 3.3 pounds for enhanced portability.

Elsewhere, you'll find an HDMI 2.0 connection, a USB 3.0 connector and a 56 Wh lithium-ion battery. In fact, the only discernible hardware difference between the two is that the Pro model supports VESA wall mounting.

Acer's latest monitors rely on software to make the magic happen. TrueGame, for example, is the app that enables 3D visuals in video games. After launching the app, simply select your desired title and click "Play." The app will automatically launch the game and load all of the necessary files from the pre-configured 3D profile. More than 50 games will be supported at launch including hits like Forza Horizon 5, God of War, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Tiny Tina's Wonderland.

"This is a totally new way of playing that offers immersion unlike anything players have experienced before. Rooms appear more spacious, objects appear genuinely layered, and adventures become more exciting—all smooth, in real-time, and without the need for special glasses."

Acer's proprietary SpatialLabs Go, meanwhile, utilizes AI to let users generate 3D content like videos, web games or photos at the press of a button. Users are even invited to import pictures or videos from their own devices to generate simulated stereo 3D images.

Acer's SpatialLabs View (ASV15-1B) will be available this summer starting at $1,099.