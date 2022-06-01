Something to look forward to: Microsoft's Xbox/PC Game Pass service is receiving some more quality titles this month. The main attraction is Assassin's Creed Origins, though subscribers can also grab space combat game Chorus, For Honor: Marching Fire Edition, and Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection.

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition landed on Xbox/PC Game Pass today. It includes both the base game and the Marching Fire expansion that introduces the Wu Lin faction and several heroes. The multiplayer-focused medieval action fighting game remains quite popular and is definitely worth checking out.

Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection arrives on Game Pass tomorrow (June 2). It combines Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, and Ninja Gaiden 3: Razer's Edge in a single collection.

June 7 sees a slew of big arrivals, the main one being Assassin's Creed Origins. It marks the first time the series moved close to a full RPG, setting the groundwork for Odyssey and Valhalla. Almost five years after release, Origins still looks and plays great.

Arriving on the same day as AC Origins is Chorus. The space combat adventure game received some very good reviews at launch, along with a few mediocre ones, meaning it's perfect for trying without paying full price. Chorus has a Very Positive rating on Steam and a Metacritic score of 76, so it's definitely worth a look, especially if you're a fan of the genre.

June 7 also sees indie games Disc Room and Spacelines from the Far Out hit the service.

As usual, several games leave Game Pass this month, on June 15. Some are good (Darkest Dungeon, Limbo, Greedfall), one is not so good (Worms Rumble), and one is bad (Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance).