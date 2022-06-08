Rumor mill: Among the most popular battle royale games on the market, Fortnite alone lacks a first-person mode. A recent leak suggests Epic Games will soon change this. Could this be a separate gameplay mode or just an optional camera setting?

On Tuesday, prominent Fortnite leaker Hypex posted a screenshot of the game in a first-person view. Currently, the massively-popular multiplayer shooter only has a third-person perspective.

The only information available so far is that it is in early development, so it likely won't appear for a while. Hypex suggests it could be a good fit for the popular non-building mode Fortnite introduced in March. Combining the two would make Epic's battle royale more like its most successful peers — PUBG and Call of Duty: Warzone.

FIRST PERSON CAMERA IN FORTNITE "



This update Epic began working on some stuff about first person camera mode but there's no other info about it at the moment as it looks like it's still in early development. Would work REALLY well for the Zero Build Modes ' pic.twitter.com/PIRRmdLyp0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 7, 2022

Warzone is first-person only, while PUBG lets players choose between first and third-person, and neither features building mechanics. Some PUBG servers let players switch views, while others are exclusively first-person for a more suspenseful experience. Fortnite could potentially offer a similar choice combined with its traditional and non-building modes.

First-person Fortnite would also be a return to Epic's roots. Before its meteoric rise through Fortnite and Gears of War, the company was primarily known for the influential first-person shooter Unreal. Epic's last traditional FPS was Bulletstorm, developed alongside People Can Fly over a decade ago. It released the VR shooter Robo Recall in 2017.

In the meantime, Fortnite started Chapter 3, Season 3, this week. It includes new weapons, mounts, more powerful storms, and a battle pass with a Darth Vader skin. The game also recently returned to iOS through Xbox and Nvidia cloud gaming.