Something to look forward to: Forza Horizon 5, possibly the greatest arcade racer of all time and one of the best reasons to subscribe to PC Game Pass, has been out since last November, but we still haven't seen the first expansion. Thanks to an online leak, however, we now know what it will (probably) be: another Hot Wheels collaboration.

The expansion briefly appeared on the Forza Horizon 5 Steam page, as spotted by ResetEra and Reddit users. The Premium Add-ons bundle "includes expansion 1," and the listing showed a Hot Wheels car going around a loop. Valve quickly removed the entry, but you can still see an archive here.

The Forza franchise is no stranger to Hot Wheels crossovers. You might remember the excellent Hot Wheels expansion filled with stunt tracks that arrived for Forza Horizon 3 about five years ago. There was also the collection of classic Hot Wheels vehicles released for Forza Horizon 4.

No word on when the Hot Wheels expansion will be released, but it'll be surprising if there's no mention of the DLC during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, which kicks off this Sunday, June 12, at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

The deleted Steam entry mentions that the Hot Wheels pack is one of two planned expansions included in the Premium Add-Ons Bundle. As with previous games in the series, Forza Horizon 5 keeps players sticking around with a seemingly endless influx of new content. It's one of the reason's why the racer kept a place on our updated Best PC Games (You Should Be Playing) list.