Have you ever wanted to play Star Wars in VR? Well, VR developer Dr. Beef has you covered. He ported the popular 2002 game Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast over to Meta Quest 2, and it's available today.

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast was a highly praised adventure game released in 2002. Players took control of Kyle Katarn and fought through multiple levels spanning various planets in the Star Wars universe. It's commonly referred to as one of the greatest Star Wars games by the fandom, even sparking a re-release on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in 2019.

Fan enthusiasm for the game prompted Simon Brown, also known as Dr. Beef, to port Jedi Outcast to Meta Quest 2. Brown is a recognized name in the VR community, previously moving other classics to VR, such as Quake 2, Doom 3, and Half-Life. His creations are impressive, leading many VR players to consider Brown's ports some of the best VR games available.

Porting a 20-year-old Star Wars game to VR wasn't a simple task. Regardless, Brown not only found a way but also added extra features. There is full-motion first-person control of lightsabers, which on its own is impressive. He also managed to get the lightsabers to deflect lasers and dismember the poor Stormtroopers, the latter of which was not part of the original.

" Jedi Knight: Jedi Outcast VR Mod Early Access Out Today! " @DrBeef's fantastic Jedi Outcast VR mod releases later today in early access on the Team Beef Patreon and runs completely standalone on Quest 2! https://t.co/WRR3Q7BFh3https://t.co/3A883h8AUs pic.twitter.com/iZOqTVr75U — Flat2VR (@Flat2VR) October 9, 2022

The port is in early access, but the tweeted video above looks pretty polished. It provides a decent demonstration of the motion-tracked lightsabers, lightsaber throwing, deflections, dismemberment features, and a multitude of available levels. Besides the cinder-charred limbs, the port retains the classic Jedi Knight look.

The port of Jedi Outcast is currently in early access and is available to anyone who donates $8+ to the "Team Beef" Patreon page.

Dr. Beef expects to release Outcast VR publicly on SideQuest sometime in 2023. It should look more polished and feature more levels and planets than the current version for Patreon members.

Brown's SideQuest page also hosts numerous other VR projects he has completed for those interested. The Doom 3 port is a fantastic VR experience that deserves a play if you enjoy the Doom franchise.