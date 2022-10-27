What just happened? Nothing's most advanced audio product to date is now available to pre-order. The Ear (stick) represents Nothing's second attempt at wireless earbuds. Aesthetically, they don't look all that different from the Ear (1), complete with transparent veneers, earbud-esque stems and cushioned tips.

Inside, you'll find custom 12.6mm dynamic drivers with a PEN (Polyethylene Naphthalate) + PU (Polyurethane) diaphragm. Unlike the company's first buds that were tuned by Teenage Engineering, Nothing has taken it upon itself to tweak the sound of the Ear (stick).

The Bluetooth 5.2-enabled buds measure 29.8mm (height), 18.8mm (width) and 18.4mm (depth) and tip the scales at 4.4 grams. They feature three high-definition mics that work together with noise reduction algorithms. Press controls on the buds allow the user to adjust the volume and handle voice calls.

Other noteworthy features include IP54 dust, water and sweat resistance and in-ear detection as well as compatibility with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair.

Battery life is rated at up to seven hours of listening time or up to three hours of talk time on a single charge. Factoring in the battery charging case, you can expect a total of up to 29 hours of listening time and 12 hours of talk time. The case recharges via USB-C and needs a little over nine hours to achieve a full charge.

Nothing's Ear (stick) buds are available to pre-order from today with white accents. The company is also partnering with select fashion and design brands for a limited drop that'll take place on October 28. Details on where to find them can be found over on Nothing's website.

For everyone else, the buds can be pre-ordered online for $99 ahead of launch on November 4.

Worth mentioning is the fact that Nothing recently raised the price of its Ear (1) from $99 to $149. CEO Carl Pei said it was due to an increase in costs despite the price hike hitting right before the new buds were made available for pre-order at $99.