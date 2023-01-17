In brief: Apple has rejuvenated its 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with the M2 Pro and M2 Max processors, its latest homegrown silicon. MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro can be configured with either a 10-core or 12-core CPU for up to 20 percent more performance over the M1 Pro and up to 32GB of unified memory with 200GB/s of bandwidth. Buyers can also opt for a 19-core GPU that's said to deliver up to 30 percent more graphics performance alongside a neural engine that's 40 percent faster than before.

A pre-production 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro ran for 22 hours on a single charge during internal testing, securing the title of longest battery life ever in a Mac, according to marketing boss Greg Joswiak.

The new MacBook Pro with M2 Max, meanwhile, pushes performance to new heights. It comes standard with a 12-core CPU (eight high-performance cores and four efficiency cores) that's 20 percent faster than the M1 Max. Shoppers can configure the machine with up to 96GB of unified memory with 400GB/s of bandwidth and up to a 38-core GPU that Apple claims is 30 percent faster than the M1 Max.

With a full bank of memory, Apple said, the M2 Max model allows creators to work on scenes so large that PC laptops can't even run them.

Apple's new MacBook Pros now feature Wi-Fi 6E and more advanced HDMI to support 8K displays up to 60Hz or 4K screens up to 240Hz, alongside three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card reader and MagSafe 3 charging.

Both models are available to pre-order from today with pricing starting at $1,999 for the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro (or $1,849 for education customers) and $2,499 for the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro. Stepping up to the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Max commands a starting price of $3,099; the 16-incher with M2 Max begins at $3,499.

All are expected to begin arriving to customers and be available at Apple Store locations and authorized resellers starting January 24.