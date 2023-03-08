In brief: Google's annual I/O developer conference is set to kick off on May 10 from the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. The keynote will be hosted in front of a live limited audience, we are told, but everyone is invited to watch online for free.

Prior to the pandemic, Google I/O was a multi-day event with a flashy keynote and high ticket prices. Covid-19 prompted the tech titan to cancel the event entirely in 2020. A year later, I/O returned as a virtual showcase before welcoming a limited audience back in 2022.

Google has not yet said what it plans to discuss at I/O 2023 but we can make some educated guesses. Artificial intelligence is everywhere as of late and you can bet Google will look to integrate it into as many products as possible. Also look for an update on Google's AI chatbot Bard – that is, if we don't hear something sooner.

Excited that this year's #GoogleIO will be on May 10, live from Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View and online at https://t.co/sWxfPsVvJi pic.twitter.com/QtNXE6wjl5 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 7, 2023

Google introduced Bard in early February but a misstep out of the gate left it with egg on its face. It wasn't alone, however, as Microsoft's Bing chatbot went through its own embarrassing saga and was even found to be susceptible to prompt injection attacks.

It is almost a given that we'll also hear a great deal about the next version of Android and perhaps the upcoming Pixel 7a.

Rumors suggest Google's next entry-level Pixel handset could ship with a 1080p, 90Hz AMOLED panel and be powered by the same Tensor G2 SoC used in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Other goodies are said to include a 64-megapixel IMX787 image sensor from Sony alongside a 13-megapixel Sony IMX712 for the ultra-wide camera. Assuming no price adjustments, it will likely start around the same $450 mark as the Pixel 6a.

Interested parties can register for the event over on Google's I/O portal. Registration is not required to view keynotes and sessions, but it will keep you in the loop regarding scheduling and other relevant developer news.