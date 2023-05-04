The big picture: While some crucial details are still missing, ViewSonic plans to release a portable 4K monitor, likely sometime this year. The high resolution, small size, and low refresh rate make it an outliner in its class.

ViewSonic has quietly revealed plans to release a portable 4K OLED monitor. The company did not list a price or release date, and very little information is available in English. The VX1622-4K currently only appears on ViewSonic's mainland China website with pictures and a complete spec list. A quick start PDF guide is also available on the Chinese and global sites. However, the specs indicate a somewhat unusual device that could fulfill niche demands depending on price.

At only 15.6 inches, the 4K AMOLED display features HDR trueblack 500, a 1000000:1 contrast ratio, a max brightness of 440cd/m2, and a 60Hz refresh rate with a 1ms response time. It includes two USB-C and a mini-HDMI 2.0 port but lacks DisplayPort. It also has built-in speakers and an audio jack. While designed for Windows 10 and 11, ViewSonic has successfully tested it on a Power Mac.

Guessing the price before ViewSonic reveals it could be challenging because the monitor is relatively unique for its class. Most highly-rated portable monitors are 1080p IPS screens sold for up to $500. The compact models on ViewSonic's website range between $200 and $400 in the same size, but they're all 1080p. The company's sole OLED model is the $400 VP16, so a 4K counterpart could be costlier.

Machine translation of the product page suggests the company is selling the VX1622-4K for gaming and business. However, many may question the usefulness of 4K on such a small screen for playing games or watching media. Moreover, the 60Hz refresh rate means the monitor won't compete favorably against other recent gaming models (including portables) that exceed 100Hz.

Instead, the high DPI gained by packing so many pixels into 15.6 inches will likely help text display more clearly, benefitting users conducting word processing work and other activities involving text – for example, a laptop user working with reams of code.