In brief: Ultrawide monitors packing Mini-LED technology tend to carry a hefty price, but the Legion Y34w unveiled by Lenovo appears to buck this trend with a reported equivalent price tag of under $500. It also has a slew of other desirable specs, including DisplayHDR 1000 certification and an overclocked 180Hz refresh rate.

The Legion Y34w offers a 3440 x 1440 (WQHD) resolution on its 34-inch panel, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, a peak brightness of up to 1,200 nits (720 nits typical), and HDMI 2.1 alongside DisplayPort 1.4. There's also a 1500R curve, a built-in KVM switch, and a 165Hz refresh rate that can be overclocked to 180Hz. The spec sheet lists the MPRT response time as 1ms, while the GtG time is 11ms

In addition to its gaming features, the display has an impressive 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 color gamut, 99% sRGB coverage, 10-bit color depth (8+FRC), and a factory-calibrated color accuracy of Delta E<2, which could make this a good option for content creators, too.

Another welcome feature is that the Legion Y34w comes with a Type-C port that offers up to 140W power delivery. There are also four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports and a USB Type-B in the monitor's USB hub.

The use of mini-LED backlighting would normally suggest that a monitor will carry a high price tag, but ITHome writes that the Legion Y34w will be 3,000 Yuan, which is just under $420. Assuming that's not a mistake, it looks like a good price.

Like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9, the Legion Y34w uses a VA panel, which has brought some complaints from commentators, but the biggest concern is the 384 dimming zones – the (admittedly more expensive) 32-inch Asus ROG Swift PG32UQX, for comparison, has 1,152 zone full array local dimming.

The Legion Y34w is expected to arrive in China by July 29. There's still no word on whether Lenovo intends to launch the monitor globally as well, but if it does, a sub-$500 price tag could make it an appealing prospect for some.