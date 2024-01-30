Reviewers Liked

  • Display is a technical marvel with the best video passthrough yet
  • Works magically with MacBooks
  • Great AR apps and experiences
  • Hand and eye tracking are a leap forward
  • Playing back personal 3D memories feels transporting

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Very expensive
  • Big apps missing like Netflix and YouTube
  • External battery and cord required for use
  • Doesn't work over glasses
  • Personas need work
  • Video passthrough is still video passthrough and can be blurry