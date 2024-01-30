Apple Vision Pro
Price: $3,499
The Apple Vision Pro is a truly amazing product that delivers futuristic eye- and hand-tracking interface along with breathtaking 3D video and truly impressive AR apps. It’s also a magical way to extend your Mac. But there’s some early performance bugs that need to be worked out, the battery can get in the way, and Digital Persona is a bit creepy and needs work.-- As reviewed by Tom's Guide
Browse 6 expert reviews so far
Excellent:0
Good:2
Average:1
Bad:0
- Display is a technical marvel with the best video passthrough yet
- Works magically with MacBooks
- Great AR apps and experiences
- Hand and eye tracking are a leap forward
- Playing back personal 3D memories feels transporting
- Very expensive
- Big apps missing like Netflix and YouTube
- External battery and cord required for use
- Doesn't work over glasses
- Personas need work
- Video passthrough is still video passthrough and can be blurry