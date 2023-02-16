PlayStation VR 2
Price: $550
PSVR 2 is an excellent VR gaming platform that has so much potential. Although its price may seem high for a console accessory, it justifies itself as so much more than that, with features that even the best VR headsets on the market struggle to pack in. The controllers ground you in every experience, the spatial tracking is excellent, and being able to play non-VR content on PSVR 2's beautiful display is a true highlight. The headband can feel a tad cheap, but if Sony supports this properly in years to come, it's an easy recommendation.-- As reviewed by GamesRadar
86
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 11 expert reviews
-
Excellent:7
-
Good:3
-
Average:1
-
Bad:0
- Price:
- $550
Reviewers Liked
- PC-grade VR without the PC
- Doubles as a giant virtual flatscreen for other content
- Accurate spatial tracking
- Cinematic Mode
- Decent price for the performance... if you own a PS5
- Great Sense controllers
- High lens resolution
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Underwhelming launch lineup
- Cord easily gets underfoot
- Headband could feel more premium
- It isn't compatible with PSVR1 games, or with PC
- Features like headset rumble and eye-tracking seem underutilized
- No built-in speakers or headphones
- Occasional image ghosting issues
- Controllers have poor battery life