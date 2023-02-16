Reviewers Liked

  • PC-grade VR without the PC
  • Doubles as a giant virtual flatscreen for other content
  • Accurate spatial tracking
  • Cinematic Mode
  • Decent price for the performance... if you own a PS5
  • Great Sense controllers
  • High lens resolution

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Underwhelming launch lineup
  • Cord easily gets underfoot
  • Headband could feel more premium
  • It isn't compatible with PSVR1 games, or with PC
  • Features like headset rumble and eye-tracking seem underutilized
  • No built-in speakers or headphones
  • Occasional image ghosting issues
  • Controllers have poor battery life