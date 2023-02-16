PSVR 2 is an excellent VR gaming platform that has so much potential. Although its price may seem high for a console accessory, it justifies itself as so much more than that, with features that even the best VR headsets on the market struggle to pack in. The controllers ground you in every experience, the spatial tracking is excellent, and being able to play non-VR content on PSVR 2's beautiful display is a true highlight. The headband can feel a tad cheap, but if Sony supports this properly in years to come, it's an easy recommendation.

-- As reviewed by GamesRadar