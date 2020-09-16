Oculus Quest 2
The Quest 2 improves over its predecessor in a lot of little ways, with a few small drawbacks like the enlarged controllers and cheaper strap. But its wireless nature, ease of use, and accessible price still make it a killer VR headset.-- As reviewed by IGN
Editors Liked
- Higher-res display
- Great price
- More powerful hardware
- Comfortable weight
- Games and software runs faster and more smoothly
- Excellent standalone VR
- Incredibly immersive experiences
- Expanded social and sharing capabilities
- Optional PC tethering with accessory cable
Editors Didn't Like
- Requires a Facebook sign-in
- Link cable and better strap cost extra
- 90Hz isn't available at launch
- Standalone games still limited by mobile hardware
- Can still cause motion sickness
- Poor controller ergonomics
- Only 2-3 hours of battery life
- Preset IPD settings
- No dedicated headphones