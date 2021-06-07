Great | Differentiating Features

Wireless. Inside out tracking. Doesn't require a PC. Affordable. Oculus Link.

Good | Most Have It

Mobile games aren't as good as fully fleshed out titles on PC.

Average | Competitors May Be Better

Limited battery life. Poor image quality in comparison to other dedicated headsets. Speakers aren't great. Facebook integration.

Virtual reality has a stigma of affordability and practicality. When the technology started becoming more prevalent, headsets were not only expensive but required a high-spec computer and lots of space. Today, products like the Oculus Quest 2 are helping to broaden the audience of VR. What makes the Quest 2 so appealing is that it’s less than the price of a gaming console, and doesn’t require users to be tethered to a dedicated PC or scanned out play space.

The Oculus Quest 2 achieves this by having a built-in Snapdragon XR2 SoC and 6 GB of RAM. The headset packs a single 90 Hz LCD screen, with a 1832x1920 resolution for each eye. That isn’t as responsive or high definition as other dedicated options out there, but it’s a good enough starting point for some immersive gaming on the go, especially for the price. Also, experimental support for 120Hz refresh was added with a recent software update. It features six-degree tracking support through four cameras built into the headset and includes a pair of controllers.

Perhaps one of the more intriguing aspects of the Oculus Quest 2 is its modularity. There are additional accessories including an updated head strap with an extended battery, carrying cases, adjustable face masks, and you can even use your own headphones with the headset.

However, since the Quest 2 is a mobile device with limited performance, the device uses its own platform, and many of the games are pared down from the full VR versions of the games used with PCs. Fortunately, if you have the right PC hardware, the Oculus Quest 2 can be turned into a dedicated headset through the Oculus Link and Air Link feature just by using the right USB 3.0 cable or Wi-Fi network. So if you like what you get with the affordable Quest 2, you can keep on exploring the VR ecosystem into more fully-featured experiences.

The Oculus Quest 2 starts at $299 for a unit with 64 GB of storage, which seems like the right entry point for someone curious about the technology with plans to expand to the PC-powered setup. Games can range from a few MBs to several GBs in size, with some like The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners reaching 12 GB. A 256 GB model is an extra $100, but one more thing to consider is that all Oculus devices require an active Facebook account.