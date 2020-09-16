Editors Liked

  • Great bundle price
  • A useful front-facing screen
  • Improved battery life
  • Still rugged build quality
  • 5K video and 20-megapixel photos
  • Stable connection to a phone
  • Larger rear display

Editors Didn't Like

  • Larger than before making some accessories redundant
  • Unresponsive touchscreen
  • Batteries are not backwards-compatible
  • Voice controls improved but still slightly buggy
  • Still no 4K/120p mode
  • Slow HDR processing
  • Heavier than the (bigger) Max