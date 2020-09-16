GoPro Hero 9 Black
Price: $449
GoPro’s slogan for the Hero 9 launch is “More everything,” and there really are enough new things here for that to feel fair. GoPro regulars will appreciate the higher resolution, while the new front screen fends off competition from DJI. The introduction of lens mods indicate the Hero 9 could remain versatile long after its launch, and the return of the removable lens cap and bigger battery life squashes two of the main negatives from previous cameras.-- As reviewed by Engadget
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 6 expert reviews
- Great bundle price
- A useful front-facing screen
- Improved battery life
- Still rugged build quality
- 5K video and 20-megapixel photos
- Stable connection to a phone
- Larger rear display
- Larger than before making some accessories redundant
- Unresponsive touchscreen
- Batteries are not backwards-compatible
- Voice controls improved but still slightly buggy
- Still no 4K/120p mode
- Slow HDR processing
- Heavier than the (bigger) Max