DJI Osmo Action
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $349
DJI’s first action camera comes out fighting, with a price and feature set that should grab GoPro’s attention. Neat features like a small front display and HDR video set it apart, and compatibility with its rival’s accessories will make the transition easy. But there are some glaring omissions, including GPS, limited voice controls and basic social sharing options. If you’re looking for a GoPro alternative, the Action is a solid choice. For everyone else, it’ll come down to some minor differences.
-- As reviewed by Engadget
89
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 5 expert reviews
-
Excellent:3
-
Good:2
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
Editors Liked
- Front-facing display
- Video quality and stabilisation match the GoPro Hero 7 Black
- Screw-on filters
- Rugged, waterproof build
- Good rear screen
- 4K/60, 1080p/240
Editors Didn't Like
- No GPS
- No live-streaming
- No stabilisation in HDR mode
- Mobile app needs work
- Battery life could be better