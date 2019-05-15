DJI Osmo Action

DJI’s first action camera comes out fighting, with a price and feature set that should grab GoPro’s attention. Neat features like a small front display and HDR video set it apart, and compatibility with its rival’s accessories will make the transition easy. But there are some glaring omissions, including GPS, limited voice controls and basic social sharing options. If you’re looking for a GoPro alternative, the Action is a solid choice. For everyone else, it’ll come down to some minor differences.

-- As reviewed by Engadget