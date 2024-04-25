Anker Soundcore Space A40
Price: $49
The Anker Soundcore Space A40 has effective noise canceling and consistent audio output across the frequency range, with 22 EQ presets to choose from in the Soundcore app. For the price, the Soundcore Space A40 has something for everyone.-- As reviewed by SoundGuys
83
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 9 expert reviews
-
Excellent:3
-
Good:4
-
Average:2
-
Bad:0
8.4
User ScoreBased on 9,554 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
-
$49 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Excellent noise canceling for the money
- Great battery life
- Decent sound
- IPX4 water resistance
- Bluetooth Multipoint
- Bluetooth 5.2 with LDAC support
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Microphone is just okay
- So-so wireless range
- Touch controls require some patience
- Digital assistant function needs work
- LDAC usage cuts down battery life
- Forgettable design
- No auto-pause