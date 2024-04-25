Reviewers Liked

  • Excellent noise canceling for the money
  • Great battery life
  • Decent sound
  • IPX4 water resistance
  • Bluetooth Multipoint
  • Bluetooth 5.2 with LDAC support

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Microphone is just okay
  • So-so wireless range
  • Touch controls require some patience
  • Digital assistant function needs work
  • LDAC usage cuts down battery life
  • Forgettable design
  • No auto-pause