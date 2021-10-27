Reviewers Liked

  • IPX4 water resistance
  • Improved sound quality
  • Comfortable, subtle design
  • Wireless and MagSafe charging
  • Excellent convenience features
  • Spatial Audio is very good

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Spatial audio is inconsistent
  • They let in a ton of outside noise
  • Fit doesn't feel secure enough for rigorous exercise
  • No active noise-cancellation (ANC) tech
  • AirPods Pro are frequently available at the same price
  • No interchangeable eartips
  • No adjustable EQ