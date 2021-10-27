Apple AirPods (3rd Gen)
The new AirPods (3rd Gen) sound excellent, and come packed with useful features. As an upgrade to the earlier AirPods, they're exactly what you'd hope for (as long as you don't prefer in-ear tips). But you need to be prepared to live with sound leaking in.-- As reviewed by T3
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 10 expert reviews
Reviewers Liked
- IPX4 water resistance
- Improved sound quality
- Comfortable, subtle design
- Wireless and MagSafe charging
- Excellent convenience features
- Spatial Audio is very good
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Spatial audio is inconsistent
- They let in a ton of outside noise
- Fit doesn't feel secure enough for rigorous exercise
- No active noise-cancellation (ANC) tech
- AirPods Pro are frequently available at the same price
- No interchangeable eartips
- No adjustable EQ