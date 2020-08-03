Apple AirPods
Overview
Pros & Cons
Similar To
Price Tracker
Price: $139
Apple’s new AirPods look and sound very familiar, but there are a handful of new things that make them better than before. But if you didn’t like the first AirPods, these won’t change your mind.-- As reviewed by The Verge
82
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 46 expert reviews
-
Excellent:18
-
Good:21
-
Average:4
-
Bad:3
9.2
User ScoreBased on 11,733 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
$139 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Faster connection on iOS devices
- Lightweight
- Reliable battery life
- Comfortable design
- Hands-free Siri integration
- Really portable
- Good audio quality
Editors Didn't Like
- Won't stay in everyone's ears
- Wireless charging case version costs an extra $40
- Lack ambient listening mode
- Their sound hasn't improved
- Still no waterproofing or workout features
- Lacks Noise Isolation
- Don't fit all ears
Price Tracker beta
Apple AirPods pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$139
|Aug 3, 2020
|Highest*
|$189
|Jul 21, 2020
|Lowest*
|$125
|May 19, 2020
|Average
|$165
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.