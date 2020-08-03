Editors Liked

  • Faster connection on iOS devices
  • Lightweight
  • Reliable battery life
  • Comfortable design
  • Hands-free Siri integration
  • Really portable
  • Good audio quality

Editors Didn't Like

  • Won't stay in everyone's ears
  • Wireless charging case version costs an extra $40
  • Lack ambient listening mode
  • Their sound hasn't improved
  • Still no waterproofing or workout features
  • Lacks Noise Isolation
  • Don't fit all ears