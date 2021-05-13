Editors Liked

  • Excellent price
  • Improved comfort and more effective noise cancellation
  • Solid, balanced audio quality
  • Optional wireless charging
  • Available in Black and White versions
  • Top-notch call quality

Editors Didn't Like

  • Average battery life
  • ANC doesn't measure up to the best
  • Too much Alexa
  • Overly sensitive touch panels
  • Only IPX4 rating
  • Dedicated Anker wireless charging pad is only 5W
  • Doesn't offer particularly deep bass or crisp highs