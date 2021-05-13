Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen)
Price: $119
Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds are improved in nearly every way. A new design makes the smaller buds more comfortable to wear for long periods of time and the sound quality is noticeably better. Conveniences like optional wireless charging, Sidetone for calls and new Alexa skills make these earbuds an attractive option for anyone who has bought into Amazon’s ecosystem. Plus, the company managed to make a better product without raising the price, which is always a nice surprise.-- As reviewed by Engadget
80
TechSpot Metascore
Excellent:2
Good:3
Average:1
Bad:0
$119
Editors Liked
- Excellent price
- Improved comfort and more effective noise cancellation
- Solid, balanced audio quality
- Optional wireless charging
- Available in Black and White versions
- Top-notch call quality
Editors Didn't Like
- Average battery life
- ANC doesn't measure up to the best
- Too much Alexa
- Overly sensitive touch panels
- Only IPX4 rating
- Dedicated Anker wireless charging pad is only 5W
