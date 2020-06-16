Editors Liked

  • Sound better than the AirPods Pro, with better clarity and tighter bass
  • 7.5-hour battery life between charges
  • Very light and comfortable
  • Supremely portable

Editors Didn't Like

  • Rival models from Apple and Anker have better call quality
  • Bass may be too much for some
  • No wireless charging (yet)
  • On-board controls take training