Jabra Elite 75t
Overview
Pros & Cons
Similar To
Price History
Price: $150
Jabra’s latest true wireless earbuds are significantly smaller and last 2.5 hours longer than 2018’s Elite 65t. They also sound better, but they don’t have active noise cancellation or a wireless charging case (yet). However, they’re still cheaper than most of the competition, and a very compelling option for the price.-- As reviewed by Engadget
85
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 26 expert reviews
-
Excellent:16
-
Good:7
-
Average:3
-
Bad:0
7.6
User ScoreBased on 1,607 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
$150 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Sound better than the AirPods Pro, with better clarity and tighter bass
- 7.5-hour battery life between charges
- Very light and comfortable
- Supremely portable
Editors Didn't Like
- Rival models from Apple and Anker have better call quality
- Bass may be too much for some
- No wireless charging (yet)
- On-board controls take training
Price History beta
Jabra Elite 75t pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$150
|Jun 16, 2020
|Highest*
|$179
|Dec 17, 2019
|Lowest*
|$149
|Jun 16, 2020
|Average
|$179
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.