Razer Opus
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Razer may be better known for its gaming gear, but the company is no slouch in the audio department. The Opus noise-cancelling headphones sound amazing thanks to THX-certified sound quality and handy EQ presets. Plus, the ANC does a solid job of blocking out would-be distractions. Top that off with a lightweight and comfy fit and you’ve got a great option for $200.-- As reviewed by Engadget
86
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 9 expert reviews
-
Excellent:6
-
Good:3
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
$199 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Good sound quality
- Automatically pauses when you take them off
- THX-certified Competitively priced
- Comfy fit
- Snazzy design
- USB-C port
- Solid ANC
Editors Didn't Like
- Can't support simultaneous Bluetooth connections
- Limited customization in the app
- No manual sound tuning
- Audio leakage is a thing No digital voice assistant support Bluetooth 4.2