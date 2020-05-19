Razer may be better known for its gaming gear, but the company is no slouch in the audio department. The Opus noise-cancelling headphones sound amazing thanks to THX-certified sound quality and handy EQ presets. Plus, the ANC does a solid job of blocking out would-be distractions. Top that off with a lightweight and comfy fit and you’ve got a great option for $200.

-- As reviewed by Engadget