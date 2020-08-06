Sony WH-1000XM4
Price: $349
It’s fair to say the 1000XM4s are an iterative update, not a radical step up from the M3s. They look the same, sound the same, and feel more or less the same on your head. But Sony’s software improvements — multipoint, Speak to Chat, and nice throw-ins like Fast Pair — aren’t insignificant. And the terrible voice quality has finally been rectified.-- As reviewed by The Verge
93
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 12 expert reviews
Excellent:11
Good:1
Average:0
Bad:0
$349 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Powerful custom ANC
- Dynamic sound with loads of detail
- Intuitive app-based controls
- Sensational sense of timing
- Support for two simultaneous Bluetooth connections
- Immersive sound with punchy bass
- 30 hours of battery life
Editors Didn't Like
- Pricey
- No IP rating
- No aptX or aptX HD support
- Multipoint support is buggy for now
- USB-C port cannot be used for audio
- 360 Reality Audio is still limited