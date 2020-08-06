Editors Liked

  • Powerful custom ANC
  • Dynamic sound with loads of detail
  • Intuitive app-based controls
  • Sensational sense of timing
  • Support for two simultaneous Bluetooth connections
  • Immersive sound with punchy bass
  • 30 hours of battery life

Editors Didn't Like

  • Pricey
  • No IP rating
  • No aptX or aptX HD support
  • Multipoint support is buggy for now
  • USB-C port cannot be used for audio
  • 360 Reality Audio is still limited