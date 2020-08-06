It’s fair to say the 1000XM4s are an iterative update, not a radical step up from the M3s. They look the same, sound the same, and feel more or less the same on your head. But Sony’s software improvements — multipoint, Speak to Chat, and nice throw-ins like Fast Pair — aren’t insignificant. And the terrible voice quality has finally been rectified.

-- As reviewed by The Verge