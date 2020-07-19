Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Overview
Pros & Cons
Similar To
Price Tracker
Price: $339
While not a quantum leap forward over the QC35 IIs, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 offers slightly better noise-cancelling, sound and call quality.-- As reviewed by cnet
86
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 38 expert reviews
-
Excellent:23
-
Good:15
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
8.4
User ScoreBased on 5,192 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
$339 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Superb noise cancellation
- The best voice calls you'll experience on any headphones
- Can connect to two devices simultaneously
Editors Didn't Like
- Not quite as feathery light and comfortable as QC35 IIs
- Bose Music app in dire need of fixes
- Accidental button presses are common
- Expensive
Price Tracker beta
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$339
|Jul 22, 2020
|Highest*
|$399
|Jan 23, 2020
|Lowest*
|$339
|Jul 22, 2020
|Average
|$379
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.