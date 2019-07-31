Jaybird Vista
Price: $180
The Jaybird Vista is a nice, comfortable upgrade over the company's earlier models. But it's a tad too expensive in a true wireless headphone market where prices continue to drop.
-- As reviewed by cnet
86
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 7 expert reviews
-
Excellent:3
-
Good:4
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
$180 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Fit securely
- Sound quite good
- Fully waterproof
- Fun, bass-heavy sound with right seal
- Earbuds can be used independently
- Compact case with lanyard and soft touch finish
- Standard USB-C port for charging case
- Easy to clean
- 6 hours of battery life with 10 additional hours from the case
Editors Didn't Like
- Expensive
- Plasticky exterior
- Lag while watching videos
- No auto-pause or "hear-through" feature
- No extra fin/tips in the package
- You need a Spotify Premium subscription to use a lot of the app's special features