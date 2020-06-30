Corsair K70 RGB MK.2
Overview
Pros & Cons
Similar To
Price Tracker
Price: $109
The K70 RGB MK.2 is a quality follow-up to an already beloved mechanical gaming keyboard. You get nearly everything that made the original K70 superb, along with some handy new features, although none of them are truly must-have. Despite the mild makeover it's still a fantastic keyboard with a premium design and feature set, making it one of the best mechanical keyboards on the market.-- As reviewed by IGN
91
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 43 expert reviews
-
Excellent:36
-
Good:6
-
Average:1
-
Bad:0
9.2
User ScoreBased on 1,255 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
$109 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Gorgeous design
- Great build quality
- USB 2.0 pass through
- 8MB built in memory
Editors Didn't Like
- Expensive
- No dedicated macro keys
Price Tracker beta
Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$109
|Jun 30, 2020
|Highest*
|$176
|Jan 6, 2020
|Lowest*
|$109
|Jan 5, 2020
|Average
|$148
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.