SteelSeries Apex Pro
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $149
One of the finest gaming keyboards available right now offering excellent build quality, endless customisation options and some innovative new ideas.-- As reviewed by TrustedReviews
86
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 13 expert reviews
-
Excellent:10
-
Good:2
-
Average:0
-
Bad:1
9.4
User ScoreBased on 13,664 reviews
as rated by users
- Price:
-
$149
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.
Learn more here.
Learn more here.
Reviewers Liked
- Key press feedback is spot on
- Any actuation point you want
- Lighting is awesome
- Brilliant per-key RGB lighting
- 5 on-board profiles
- Aluminum build
- USB pass-through and some cable management
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Questionable long-term typing experience
- Expensive
- Spongy switches
- OLED screen adds little