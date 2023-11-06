Apple MacBook Pro 14 - M3 Pro/Max
The MacBook Pro (M3 Pro/Max, 2023) may not have changed in terms of design, but that's no bad thing. The design is premium, solid and it delivers an excellent experience overall. The Space Black colour is also lovely, with a serious feel and seemingly less attracted to fingerprints than other MacBook models. There is some serious power under the hood of the new MacBook Pro too.-- As reviewed by Pocket-Lint
Reviewers Liked
- Excellent performance
- GPU performance gets big upgrade
- Display brings 120Hz ProMotion, 1,600 nits of brightness
- Astonishing 30-hour battery life
- Snappy keyboard and excellent trackpad
- Stunning display
- Excellent performance
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Expensive
- Too heavy for easy portability
- Storage and RAM is soldered on
- No touch screen
- Tricky to justify upgrade if on Apple Silicon MacBook Pro already
- Wired power needed for serious gaming
- Fan is loud (even if it rarely turns on)