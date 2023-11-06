Reviewers Liked

  • Excellent performance
  • GPU performance gets big upgrade
  • Display brings 120Hz ProMotion, 1,600 nits of brightness
  • Astonishing 30-hour battery life
  • Snappy keyboard and excellent trackpad
  • Stunning display
  • Excellent performance

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Expensive
  • Too heavy for easy portability
  • Storage and RAM is soldered on
  • No touch screen
  • Tricky to justify upgrade if on Apple Silicon MacBook Pro already
  • Wired power needed for serious gaming
  • Fan is loud (even if it rarely turns on)